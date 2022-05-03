Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, May 03 2022
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0146579
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0146580
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0146580
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0146581
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0146582
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0146583
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
Image Code: MHM0146584
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
Tuesday, May 03 2022
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook