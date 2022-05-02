Archive
Monday, May 02 2022
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Members of the ‘Resistance’ movement set up tents on the French Square and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
