Monday, May 02 2022
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146474
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146475
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146476
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146477
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146478
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146479
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146480
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146481
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146482
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146483
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146484
The policemen arrested Armen Ashotyan during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146485
The policemen arrested Armen Ashotyan during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146486
The policemen arrested Armen Ashotyan during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146487
The policemen arrested Armen Ashotyan during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146488
The policemen arrested Armen Ashotyan during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146489
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146490
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146491
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146492
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146493
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146494
The policemen arrested Armen Ashotyan during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146495
The policemen arrested Armen Ashotyan during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146496
The policemen arrested Armen Ashotyan during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146497
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146498
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146499
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146500
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146501
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146502
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146503
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146504
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146505
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146506
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146507
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146508
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146509
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146510
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146511
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146512
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146513
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146514
The police arrests the protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement who block the streets of Yerevan protesting against the current government
Image Code: MHM0146515
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146516
Protesters of the ‘Resistance’ movement closed a number of streets since this morning, expressing their protest against the current Government
Image Code: MHM0146517
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146518
Protester of ‘Resistance’ movement hold a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146519
Members of the ‘Resistance’ movement set up tents on the French Square and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146520
Members of the ‘Resistance’ movement set up tents on the French Square and demand the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Sunday, May 01 2022
‘Resistance’ movement holds a number of protest actions in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
