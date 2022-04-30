Archive
Saturday, April 30 2022
Parents of servicemen who were killed during the 44-day war hold a protest march demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the Nalbandyan street in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146387
Image Code: MHM0146388
Image Code: MHM0146389
Image Code: MHM0146390
Image Code: MHM0146391
Saturday, April 30 2022
Leader of ‘Homeland’ party Artur Vanetsyan met the media representatives on the Feedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
