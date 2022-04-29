Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, April 29 2022
The official opening ceremony of the Center for Veterinary Education Excellence took place at the National Agrarian University of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146357
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan attended the official opening ceremony of the Center for Veterinary Education Excellence at the National Agrarian University of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146358
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan attended the official opening ceremony of the Center for Veterinary Education Excellence at the National Agrarian University of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146359
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan attended the official opening ceremony of the Center for Veterinary Education Excellence at the National Agrarian University of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146360
The official opening ceremony of the Center for Veterinary Education Excellence took place at the National Agrarian University of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146361
The official opening ceremony of the Center for Veterinary Education Excellence took place at the National Agrarian University of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146362
The official opening ceremony of the Center for Veterinary Education Excellence took place at the National Agrarian University of Armenia
Friday, April 29 2022
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook