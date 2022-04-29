Archive
Friday, April 29 2022
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146334
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146335
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146336
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146337
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146338
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146339
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146340
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146341
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146342
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
Image Code: MHM0146343
The design works participating in the competition for the best project of the statue of Jesus Christ announced by Gagik Tsarukyan
The official opening ceremony of the Center for Veterinary Education Excellence took place at the National Agrarian University of Armenia
'Resistance' movement started a protest march near the statue of Aram Manukyan of Yerevan, Armenia
