Friday, April 29 2022
Young representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146321
Image Code: MHM0146322
The police arrested the young representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia during a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0146323
Image Code: MHM0146324
Image Code: MHM0146325
Image Code: MHM0146326
Image Code: MHM0146327
‘Liberation Movement’ awareness action started from the Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
