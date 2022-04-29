Archive
Friday, April 29 2022
‘Liberation Movement’ awareness action started from the Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146313
The police arrested the participants of the ‘Liberation Movement’ awareness action which has taken place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146314
Image Code: MHM0146315
Image Code: MHM0146316
Image Code: MHM0146317
Image Code: MHM0146318
Image Code: MHM0146319
Friday, April 29 2022
Young representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Thursday, April 28 2022
‘Homeland’ party headed by Artur Vanetsyan held a protest march against the current government starting from the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
