Thursday, April 28 2022
‘Homeland’ party headed by Artur Vanetsyan held a protest march against the current government starting from the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Representatives of the 'Republican Party' hold a protest march under the slogan of 'Stop Nikol' demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation heading to the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia
