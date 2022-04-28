Archive
Thursday, April 28 2022
Representatives of the 'Republican Party' hold a protest march under the slogan of 'Stop Nikol' demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation heading to the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146291
Artur Vanetsyan, Taron Margaryan and Vahram Baghdasaryan met each other on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, April 28 2022
‘Homeland’ party headed by Artur Vanetsyan held a protest march against the current government starting from the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, April 27 2022
Armenian opposition holds a number of protest actions against the current government in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
