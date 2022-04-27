Archive
Wednesday, April 27 2022
Armenian opposition holds a number of protest actions against the current government in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146254
Members of the ‘Liberation Movement’ party hold a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146255
Image Code: MHM0146256
Police arrests the members of the ‘Liberation Movement’ party during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146257
Police arrests the members of the ‘Liberation Movement’ party during a protest action on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146258
Young representatives of the ‘Republican Party’ blocked the Heratsi Street during a protest action against the the current government
Image Code: MHM0146259
Image Code: MHM0146260
Image Code: MHM0146261
Image Code: MHM0146262
Image Code: MHM0146263
Image Code: MHM0146264
Image Code: MHM0146265
Image Code: MHM0146266
Image Code: MHM0146267
Members of ‘I Have Honor’ party blocked Kochar street during a protest action against the current government. Of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146268
Image Code: MHM0146269
Image Code: MHM0146270
Image Code: MHM0146271
Image Code: MHM0146272
An awareness protest action under the slogan of 'Resistance Movement' started from the statue of Garegin Nzhdeh heading to the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146273
Image Code: MHM0146274
Image Code: MHM0146275
Image Code: MHM0146276
Image Code: MHM0146277
'5165' movement holds a protest march starting from the K. Demircyan Sports and Concerts Complex heading to the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146278
Image Code: MHM0146279
Image Code: MHM0146280
Image Code: MHM0146281
An awareness protest action under the slogan of 'Resistance Movement' started from the statue of Garegin Nzhdeh heading to the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146282
'5165' movement holds a protest march starting from the K. Demircyan Sports and Concerts Complex heading to the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146287
'5165' movement holds a protest march starting from the K. Demircyan Sports and Concerts Complex heading to the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146288
A protest action under the slogan of 'Resistance Movement' blocked Tumanyan street during a protest action against the current government. Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146289
Image Code: MHM0146290
Tuesday, April 26 2022
‘Homeland’ party headed by Artur Vanetsyan held a protest march against the current government starting from the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
