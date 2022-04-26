Archive
Tuesday, April 26 2022
‘Homeland’ party headed by Artur Vanetsyan held a protest march against the current government starting from the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146235
‘Homeland’ party headed by Artur Vanetsyan held a protest march against the current government starting from the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146236
Image Code: MHM0146237
Image Code: MHM0146238
Image Code: MHM0146239
Image Code: MHM0146242
Clashes between the supporters of Artur Vanetsyan and policemen took place during the protest action against the current government in front of the Yeritasardakan Metro Station of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146243
Image Code: MHM0146244
Image Code: MHM0146245
Image Code: MHM0146246
Image Code: MHM0146247
Image Code: MHM0146250
‘Homeland’ party headed by Artur Vanetsyan and representatives of ‘Armenia’ party hold a joint protest action against the current government on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146251
Image Code: MHM0146252
Tuesday, April 26 2022
‘Armenia’ party holds a protest march against the current government starting from the Sasuntsi Davit Square of Yerevan, Armenia
