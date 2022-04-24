Sunday, April 24 2022
The 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146155
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the RA National Assembly Alen Simonyan and other higher officials attend the commemorative ceremony marking the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Armenian Genocide Memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146156
Image Code: MHM0146157
Image Code: MHM0146158
Image Code: MHM0146159
Image Code: MHM0146160
Image Code: MHM0146161
Image Code: MHM0146167