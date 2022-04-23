Archive
Saturday, April 23 2022
Saturday, April 23 2022

The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146118
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146119
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146120
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146121
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146122
More than 700 torch carriers gathered on the Republic Square in order to attend the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146123
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146124
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146125
RA third president Serzh Sargsyan attends the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146126
RA third president Serzh Sargsyan attends the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146127
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146128
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146129
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146130
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146131
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146132
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146133
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146134
The annual torch-lit march was held on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146135
The flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan were burned before the torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146136
More than 700 torch carriers gathered on the Republic Square in order to attend the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146137
More than 700 torch carriers gathered on the Republic Square in order to attend the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146138
The flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan were burned before the torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146139
The flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan were burned before the torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146140
More than 700 torch carriers gathered on the Republic Square in order to attend the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146141
More than 700 torch carriers gathered on the Republic Square in order to attend the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146142
More than 700 torch carriers gathered on the Republic Square in order to attend the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146143
The flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan were burned before the torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146144
The flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan were burned before the torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146145
RA second president Robert Kocharyan attends the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Image Code: MHM0146146
RA second president Robert Kocharyan attends the annual torch-lit march on the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide
Friday, April 22 2022
This is the fourth day since ‘Homeland’ party headed by Artur Vanetsyan holds a protest action against the current government on the Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
