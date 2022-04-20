Archive
Wednesday, April 20 2022
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to Nizhny Novgorod within the framework of his official visit to Russia
Image Code: MHM0146091
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Image Code: MHM0146092
Image Code: MHM0146092
Image Code: MHM0146093
Image Code: MHM0146094
Image Code: MHM0146094
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Kremlin of Nizhny Novgorod within the framework of his official visit to Russia
Image Code: MHM0146095
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Kremlin of Nizhny Novgorod within the framework of his official visit to Russia
Image Code: MHM0146096
The Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private conversation with the Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Gleb Nikitin
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia
