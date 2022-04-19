Archive
Tuesday, April 19 2022
French pop singer Garou and General Manager of 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Music Festival Sona Hovhannisyan gave a press conference ahead of the singer's concert in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0146027
Image Code: MHM0146028
Image Code: MHM0146029
The Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression holds a round table discussion on the topic of 'The Need for Media Legislation Reform in Armenia' at Ani Grand Hotel Yerevan
