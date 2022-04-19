Archive
Tuesday, April 19 2022
The Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression holds a round table discussion on the topic of 'The Need for Media Legislation Reform in Armenia' at Ani Grand Hotel Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0146023
Image Code: MHM0146024
Image Code: MHM0146025
Image Code: MHM0146026
French pop singer Garou and General Manager of 'Yerevan Perspectives' International Music Festival Sona Hovhannisyan gave a press conference ahead of the singer's concert in Yerevan, Armenia
The official welcoming ceremony of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
