Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, April 17 2022
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0145975
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0145976
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0145977
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0145978
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0145979
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0145980
Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral
Image Code: MHM0145981
Catholicos Karekin II offered Easter Divine Liturgy at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0145982
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Greigory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145983
Catholicos Karekin II conducts the Pontifical Holy Liturgy, Feast of the Resurrection at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, April 16 2022
The St. Resurrection Day
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook