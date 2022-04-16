Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, April 16 2022
The St. Resurrection Day
Image Code: MHM0145965
A girl takes photo of a candle after the candlelight liturgy on Easter feast in front of the Saint Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145966
A girl takes photo of a candle after the candlelight liturgy on Easter feast in front of the Saint Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145967
A girl takes photo of a candle after the candlelight liturgy on Easter feast in front of the Saint Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145968
A girl takes photo of a candle after the candlelight liturgy on Easter feast in front of the Saint Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145969
A girl takes photo of a candle after the candlelight liturgy on Easter feast in front of the Saint Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145970
A girl takes photo of a candle after the candlelight liturgy on Easter feast in front of the Saint Anna Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145971
People light candles ahead of the St. Resurrection Day on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145972
People light candles ahead of the St. Resurrection Day on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145973
People light candles ahead of the St. Resurrection Day on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145974
People light candles ahead of the St. Resurrection Day on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, April 15 2022
Parliamentary Briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook