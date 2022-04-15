Archive
Friday, April 15 2022
Parliamentary Briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0145954
Members of Civil Contract faction Vahagn Aleksanyan and Eduard Aghajanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145955
Member of Civil Contract faction Vahagn Aleksanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145956
Member of Civil Contract faction Eduard Aghajanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145957
Member of Armenia faction Andranik Tevanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145958
Member of Armenia faction Andranik Tevanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145959
Members of Armenia faction Tigran Abrahamyan and Hayk Mamijanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145960
Member of Armenia faction Hayk Mamijanyan hold parliamentary briefings at the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, April 14 2022
Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II conducts foot-washing service at the St. Trdat Open Altar of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
