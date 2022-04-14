Archive
Thursday, April 14 2022
A protest action against the acting principal of the school N 55 named after A.P. Chekhov took place in front of the school
A protest action against the acting principal of the school N 55 named after A.P. Chekhov took place in front of the school
A protest action against the acting principal of the school N 55 named after A.P. Chekhov took place in front of the school
A protest action against the acting principal of the school N 55 named after A.P. Chekhov took place in front of the school
A protest action against the acting principal of the school N 55 named after A.P. Chekhov took place in front of the school
A protest action against the acting principal of the school N 55 named after A.P. Chekhov took place in front of the school
Thursday, April 14 2022
Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II conducts foot-washing service at the St. Trdat Open Altar of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Wednesday, April 13 2022
Question and answer session between the RA Government and National Assembly took place at the RA National Assembly
