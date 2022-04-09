Archive
Saturday, April 09 2022
A number of Ukrainian refugees hold a protest actions with slogans ‘No to War’ on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145861
Image Code: MHM0145862
Image Code: MHM0145863
Image Code: MHM0145864
Image Code: MHM0145865
Image Code: MHM0145866
Image Code: MHM0145881
A number of Ukrainian refugees hold a protest march with slogans ‘No to War’ in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145882
A number of Ukrainian refugees hold a protest march with slogans ‘No to War’ in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, April 09 2022
National-Democratic Pole organized a protest action under the slogan of 'Me, you, we ... for free, independent Armenia' on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
