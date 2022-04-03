Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, April 03 2022
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145777
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Image Code: MHM0145778
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Image Code: MHM0145779
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Image Code: MHM0145780
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Image Code: MHM0145781
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145782
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145783
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145784
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan met the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145789
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145790
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145791
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145792
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145793
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145794
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirozyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Luigi Di Maio gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Friday, April 01 2022
The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau paid a working visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook