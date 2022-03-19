Archive
Saturday, March 19 2022
The final round of the 'RA Prime Minister's Cup' amateur table tennis tournament took place at the Ara Manukyan Children and Youth Sports School in Charentsavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145630
Image Code: MHM0145631
Image Code: MHM0145632
Image Code: MHM0145633
Image Code: MHM0145634
Image Code: MHM0145635
Image Code: MHM0145636
Image Code: MHM0145637
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the winners of the amateur table tennis tournament at the Ara Manukyan Children and Youth Sports School in Charentsavan community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145638
Image Code: MHM0145639
Image Code: MHM0145640
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awards the winners of the amateur table tennis tournament at the Ara Manukyan Children and Youth Sports School in Charentsavan community of Armenia
Friday, March 18 2022
A public round-table discussion dedicated to the strategy of judicial-legal reforms in Armenia for 2022-2026 took place at Holiday Inn Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
