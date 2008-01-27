Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, January 27 2008
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Image Code: MHM34291
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Image Code: MHM34292
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Image Code: MHM34293
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Image Code: MHM34294
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Image Code: MHM34295
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Image Code: MHM34296
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Image Code: MHM34297
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Image Code: MHM34298
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Sunday, January 27 2008
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook