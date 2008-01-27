Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, January 27 2008
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34259
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34261
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34263
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34264
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34265
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34266
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34267
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34268
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34269
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34270
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34271
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Image Code: MHM34272
Presidential candidate Artur Baghdasaryan meets with the voters in Gegharkunik region
Sunday, January 27 2008
Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with the voters in Aragatsotn region
Thursday, January 24 2008
ARF bureau member and presidential candidate Vahan Hovhannisyan meets with the voters in Shirak region
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook