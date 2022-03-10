Archive
Thursday, March 10 2022
A blitz chess tournament dedicated to the Women's Month took place in the Moscow House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145546
Image Code: MHM0145547
Image Code: MHM0145548
Image Code: MHM0145549
Image Code: MHM0145550
Thursday, March 10 2022
The acceptance of applications for 'iGorts' program of Diaspora Armenian specialists in the RA state system took place during a special meeting in the office of the RA Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
