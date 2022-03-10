Archive
Thursday, March 10 2022
The acceptance of applications for 'iGorts' program of Diaspora Armenian specialists in the RA state system took place during a special meeting in the office of the RA Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs
Image Code: MHM0145543
Image Code: MHM0145544
Image Code: MHM0145545
Thursday, March 10 2022
A blitz chess tournament dedicated to the Women's Month took place in the Moscow House of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, March 10 2022
Chairwoman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs Taguhi Tovmasyan holds a meeting with the Human Rights Defenders at the RA National Assembly
