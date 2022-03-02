Archive
Wednesday, March 02 2022
Sitting of the RA National Assembly on the agenda of the RA Presidential Election took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0145466
Sitting of the RA National Assembly on the agenda of the RA Presidential Election took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0145467
Sitting of the RA National Assembly on the agenda of the RA Presidential Election took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0145468
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan
Image Code: MHM0145469
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan
Image Code: MHM0145470
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan
Image Code: MHM0145471
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan
Image Code: MHM0145472
Sitting of the RA National Assembly on the agenda of the RA Presidential Election took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0145473
Sitting of the RA National Assembly on the agenda of the RA Presidential Election took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0145474
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan holds a speech during the regular sitting of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0145475
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan
Image Code: MHM0145476
Sitting of the RA National Assembly on the agenda of the RA Presidential Election took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0145477
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan holds a speech during the regular sitting of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0145478
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan
Image Code: MHM0145479
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan
Image Code: MHM0145480
RA presidential candidate Vahagn Khachaturyan
Wednesday, March 02 2022
'Partnership for Open Society' initiative organized a public discussion entitled 'Armenian hatred in Azerbaijan, the danger of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh' at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, March 01 2022
'Armenian Agenda' panel discussion took place at the Congress Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
