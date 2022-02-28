Archive
Monday, February 28 2022
The official opening ceremony of the 34th General Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation took place at Ani Plaza Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145436
Image Code: MHM0145437
Image Code: MHM0145438
Image Code: MHM0145439
Image Code: MHM0145440
Image Code: MHM0145441
Image Code: MHM0145442
Image Code: MHM0145443
Image Code: MHM0145444
Image Code: MHM0145445
Sunday, February 27 2022
On the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, an action of solidarity for Ukraine took place near the monument of T. Shevchenko in Yerevan, Armenia
