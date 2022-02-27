Archive
Sunday, February 27 2022
On the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, an action of solidarity for Ukraine took place near the monument of T. Shevchenko in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145430
On the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, an action of solidarity for Ukraine took place near the monument of T. Shevchenko in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145431
On the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, an action of solidarity for Ukraine took place near the monument of T. Shevchenko in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145432
On the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, an action of solidarity for Ukraine took place near the monument of T. Shevchenko in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145433
On the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, an action of solidarity for Ukraine took place near the monument of T. Shevchenko in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145434
On the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, an action of solidarity for Ukraine took place near the monument of T. Shevchenko in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145435
On the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Armenia, an action of solidarity for Ukraine took place near the monument of T. Shevchenko in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, February 24 2022
The second session of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee took place at the RA National Assembly
