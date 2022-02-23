Archive
Wednesday, February 23 2022
The Commission for the Prevention of Corruption joint with the Council of Europe organized a workshop on 'Code of Conduct for the Establishment of an Ethical System' in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145410
Image Code: MHM0145411
Image Code: MHM0145412
Image Code: MHM0145413
Image Code: MHM0145414
Image Code: MHM0145415
Thursday, February 24 2022
The second session of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Partnership Committee took place at the RA National Assembly
Wednesday, February 23 2022
RA National Assembly extraordinary session took place
