Tuesday, February 22 2022
Young members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation hold a protest action against participation of Azeri parliamentarians in Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in front of the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145391
Young members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation hold a protest action against participation of Azeri parliamentarians in Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in front of the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, February 22 2022
Euronest Parliamentary Assembly's Bureau holds a meeting at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia
