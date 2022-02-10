Archive
Thursday, February 10 2022
A protest action against the repression of the judiciary system took place took place in front of the EU Office in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145311
Image Code: MHM0145312
Image Code: MHM0145313
Image Code: MHM0145314
Image Code: MHM0145315
Image Code: MHM0145316
Image Code: MHM0145317
Image Code: MHM0145318
Image Code: MHM0145319
Wednesday, February 09 2022
Question and answer session between the members of the Government and NA deputies took place at the RA National Assembly
