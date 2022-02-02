Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, February 02 2022
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0145243
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0145244
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0145245
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0145246
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0145247
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0145248
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0145249
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Image Code: MHM0145250
The boarding process of the passengers of Yerevan-Istanbul flight
Image Code: MHM0145251
The boarding process of the passengers of Yerevan-Istanbul flight
Image Code: MHM0145252
Yerevan-Istanbul flight
Wednesday, February 02 2022
Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg paid a working visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook