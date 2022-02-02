Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, February 02 2022
Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg paid a working visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145233
Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg paid a working visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145234
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145235
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145236
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145237
Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg paid a working visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145238
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145239
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145240
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145241
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0145242
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg gave a joint press conference at the RA MFA
Wednesday, February 02 2022
Yerevan-Istanbul flight's registration process has started at at 'Zvartnots' international airport
Monday, January 31 2022
Drivers hold a protest action against the growing rates of the CMTPL on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook