Friday, January 14 2022
A mobile vaccination point is located on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145126
Image Code: MHM0145127
Image Code: MHM0145128
Image Code: MHM0145129
Image Code: MHM0145130
RA Minister of Health Anahit Avanisyan gets acquainted with the work of a mobile vaccination point on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, January 17 2022
Second session of the RA National Assembly of the 8th convocation in the hall of the building of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia
Thursday, January 13 2022
Hearings of the RA third President Serzh Sargsyan's case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
