Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, January 06 2022
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145079
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145080
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145081
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145082
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145083
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145084
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145085
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145086
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145086
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145087
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145088
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145089
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145090
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145091
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145092
Christmas Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145093
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145094
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds the Christmas Patriarchal Liturgy and Water Blessing Order at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145095
Pontifical Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing Ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145096
Pontifical Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing Ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145097
Pontifical Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing Ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, January 05 2022
Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy was served at the St. Sargis the Illuminator Church of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook