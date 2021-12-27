Archive
Monday, December 27 2021
Pictures Of The Year 2021
Image Code: MHM0140357
Wintertime in Yerevan, Armenia January 05.2021
Image Code: MHM0140381
Pontifical Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing Ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia January 06.2021
Image Code: MHM0140405
Pontifical Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing Ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia January 06.2021
Image Code: MHM0140420
Relatives and parents of the soldiers hold a protest action complaining about taking their children to Artsakh in front of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute January 08.2021
Image Code: MHM0140490
Colors of today’s beautiful sunset in Yerevan, Armenia January 15.2021
Image Code: MHM0140493
Colors of today’s beautiful sunset in Yerevan, Armenia January 15.2021
Image Code: MHM0140496
View of Ararat mountain next to the silhouette of a couple during the sunset in Yerevan, Armenia January 15.2021
Image Code: MHM0140537
Heavy snow covers the streets of Yerevan, Armenia. January 19.2021
Image Code: MHM0140565
Presentation of Satenik Vardanyan's book under the title of 'The Image of Jesus Christ in 20th Century Armenian Art' took place in Yerevan, Armenia January 19.2021
Image Code: MHM0140631
A jubilee concert dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall January 25
Image Code: MHM0140652
Beautiful sunset behind a building in Yerevan, Armenia January 26.2021
Image Code: MHM0140653
Beautiful sunset behind the metal structures, Yerevan, Armenia January 26.2021
Image Code: MHM0140658
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif January 27.2021
Image Code: MHM0140692
A tribute on the occasion of the Army Day took place in Yerablur Military Pantheon January 28.2021
Image Code: MHM0140711
Supporters of Artak Tovmasyan hold a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia January 28.2021
Image Code: MHM0140775
Hearings of the RA Second President Robert Kocharyan’s case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District February 02.2021
Image Code: MHM0140785
Sunset in Yerevan, Armenia February 02.2021
Image Code: MHM0140793
A protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in front of the RA National Assembly building February 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0140796
A protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in front of the RA National Assembly building February 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0140873
Question and answer session between the deputies of the National Assembly and members of the RA Government took place at the RA NA February 10.2021
Image Code: MHM0140881
Question and answer session between the deputies of the National Assembly and members of the RA Government took place at the RA NA February 10.2021
Image Code: MHM0140885
Clashed between the policemen and relatives of missing and killed soldiers took place during a protest action in front of the RA Government’s building February 11.2021
Image Code: MHM0140915
Jewish Holocaust memorial was vandalized in Yerevan, Armenia February 12.2021
Image Code: MHM0140940
Celebration of the national religious holiday Tearnyndaraj (Trndez) in Etchmiadzin. Armenia February 13.2021
Image Code: MHM0140947
Newly married couples jump over the traditional fire of Tiarn’ndaraj (Trndez) celebration in Yerevan, Armenia February 13.2021
Image Code: MHM0141021
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia February 20.2021
Image Code: MHM0141027
Opposition hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia February 20.2021
Image Code: MHM0141038
The riot police are protecting the RA Government's building from the opposition who hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation February 20.2021
Image Code: MHM0141063
The police have blocked the area of RA Government’s third building in order to prevent the clashes while the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan enters the building. Yerevan, Armenia February 23.2021
Image Code: MHM0141064
Clashes between the policemen and opposition members took place during the blockade of the entrance of the RA Government’s third building to prevent the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s entry to building. Yerevan, Armenia February 23.2021
Image Code: MHM0141070
The police have blocked the area of RA Government’s third building in order to prevent the clashes while the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan enters the building. Yerevan, Armenia February 23.2021
Image Code: MHM0141094
The opposition hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenian State University in Yerevan, Armenia February 24.2021
Image Code: MHM0141105
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets his supporters while walking in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia February 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0141108
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets his supporters while walking in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia February 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0141113
Supporters of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia February 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0141120
The 17 opposition parties hold a protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia February 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0141133
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a march with his supporters in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia February 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0141146
Members of the 17 opposition parties have blocked the Baghramyan Avenue during the protest action in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia February 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0141170
The opposition members placed tents in the area of the RA National Assembly building during the protest action demanding the resignation of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 26.2021
Image Code: MHM0141196
Concert of the world-renowned cellist Mischa Maisky took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall of Yerevan, Armenia February 28.2021
Image Code: MHM0141212
Members of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ hold a protest action in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia March 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0141220
Supporters of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gathered on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia March 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0141224
Supporters of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gathered on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia March 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0141251
Supporters of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gathered on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia March 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0141305
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' hold a protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA National Assembly building of Yerevan, Armenia March 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0141309
The police forces blocked the area of the RA National Assembly building during the protest action demanding the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA NA building in Yerevan, Armenia March 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0141366
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia March 09.2021
Image Code: MHM0141370
Members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia March 10.2021
Image Code: MHM0141375
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia March 10.2021
Image Code: MHM0141383
Police forces were brought as the members of 'Homeland Salvation Movement' blocked the entrance of the RA National Assembly building placing tents on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia March 10.2021
Image Code: MHM0141385
Police forces were brought in front of the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia. March 10.2021
Image Code: MHM0141389
People wearing masks as the cases of Covid 19 increase in Yerevan, Armenia. March 12.2021
Image Code: MHM0141428
People hold a protest action with handcuffs demanding to find the missing soldiers after the war in front of the RA National Assembly building in Yerevan, Armenia March 16.2021
Image Code: MHM0141432
'National Democratic Polar' initiative group hold a protest action in front of Freedom Square in Yerevan, Armenia. March 16.2021
Image Code: MHM0141437
'National Democratic Polar' initiative group holds a protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia March 16.2021
Image Code: MHM0141469
Opening of the renovated underpass No.1 took place on Mashtots Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia March 21.2021
Image Code: MHM0141516
Celebration of Armenian religious holiday Tsaghkazard in Yerevan, Armenia March 28.2021
Image Code: MHM0141526
Prime Minister candidate of ‘Homeland Salvation Movement’ Vazgen Manukyan holds a speech during a protest action on Demirchyan street of Yerevan, Armenia. March 28.2021
Image Code: MHM0141527
Football fans are allowed to attend FIFA WC 2022 qualifying match between Armenia and Iceland first time after the pandemic at the Republican stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan on March 28 in Yerevan, Armenia March 28.2021
Image Code: MHM0141582
Washing of the Feet Service offered by His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of All Armenians and marking the Holy Thursday took place at the open tabernacle in Etchmiadzin, Armenia April 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0141589
Graves of the soldiers who were killed while defending Artsakh from Azerbaijani aggression at the Yerablur Military Pantheon of Yerevan, Armenia April 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0141599
Funeral service for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Commandos) took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Armenia April 02.2021
Image Code: MHM0141637
Women hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia April 07.2021
Image Code: MHM0141643
Police arrested women who hold a protest action demanding RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of the RA Government's building in Yerevan, Armenia April 07.2021
Image Code: MHM0141654
The famous dancing fountains of the Republic Square are already operating in Yerevan, Armenia April 07.2021
Image Code: MHM0141660
Relatives of the missing soldiers blocked the entrance of the RA Ministry of Defense during the protest action in Yerevan, Armenia April 09.2021
Image Code: MHM0141670
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Yerevan TV Tower in Yerevan, Armenia April 10.2021
Image Code: MHM0141676
Sona Aghekyan holds a 'Bloody' protest action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan April 12.2021
Image Code: MHM0141689
RA National Assembly session took place April 13.2021
Image Code: MHM0141711
A silent protest action demanding the return of Armenian prisoners of war took place in front of the UN Office in Yerevan, Armenia April 15.2021
Image Code: MHM0141720
Dashtadem fortress, also called Qagheni fortress, is located in the southern part of Dashtadem village of Aragatsotn province, 7th century, Armenia April 16.2021
Image Code: MHM0141733
Performance of the Armenian heroic epic poem 'Daredevils of Sassoun' took place at the H. Tumanyan State Puppet Theater of Yerevan, Armenia April 19.2021
Image Code: MHM0141775
Participants of the torchlight procession heading to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex burnt the Turkish and Azerbaijani flags on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia April 23.2021
Image Code: MHM0141788
Torchlight procession took place from the Freedom Square to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex April 23.2021
Image Code: MHM0141800
Torchlight procession took place from the Freedom Square to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex. April 23.2021
Image Code: MHM0141807
The Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia. April 23.2021
Image Code: MHM0141862
Armenians visit the Memorial Complex of Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24, the commemoration day of the Great Armenian Genocide in 1915 April 24.2021
Image Code: MHM0141907
RA Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Reference Laboratory of Yerevan, Armenia. April 28.2021
Image Code: MHM0141908
RA Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Reference Laboratory of Yerevan, Armenia. April 28.2021
Image Code: MHM0141931
Fire in the tunnel connecting the Boulevard to Hrazdan gorge of Yerevan, Armenia April 30.2021
Image Code: MHM0141951
The special sitting of the RA National Assembly on the election of the Prime Minister has started at the RA NA May 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0141990
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sign documents on cooperation at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs May 06.2021
Image Code: MHM0142075
Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan greets his supporters during a rally of the 'Armenia' Alliance on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia May 09.2021
Image Code: MHM0142136
Serzh Sargsyan and Artur Vanetsyan singed a memorandum on the formation of 'I have honor' coalition in 'Tsirani' Complex of Yerevan, Armenia May 15.2021
Image Code: MHM0142141
Serzh Sargsyan and Artur Vanetsyan singed a memorandum on the formation of 'I have honor' coalition in 'Tsirani' Complex of Yerevan, Armenia May 15.2021
Image Code: MHM0142224
A number of political forces hold a protest action in front of the RA National Assembly building May 20.2021
Image Code: MHM0142241
Lightning illuminates the sky above the Yerevan TV Tower in Yerevan, Armenia May 23.2021
Image Code: MHM0142280
A one-day wheelchair flashmob initiated by the 'Bridge of Hope' NGO in order to raise the public awareness about the people with disabilities took place on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia May 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0142300
A march in memory of 34 students of the Armenian Pedagogical University who died in the second Artsakh war took place in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia May 26.2021
Image Code: MHM0142381
Events dedicated to the International Day for Protection of Children took place in Yerevan Zoo June 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0142385
Pre-election posters and billboards of the alliances and parties participating in the snap elections in Armenia June 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0142393
A man died after being shot on Abovyan street of Yerevan, Armenia June 02.2021
Image Code: MHM0142407
The official launch of a program to introduce an ecotourism component in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve took place during a hiking heading to the Khosrov Forest June 02.2021
Image Code: MHM0142517
Civil Contract Party holds a pre-election campaign in Armavir, Armenia June 07.2021
Image Code: MHM0142598
Leader of the 'Armenian National Congress' Levon Ter-Petrosyan hold a press conference at Elite Plaza Business Center June 10.2021
Image Code: MHM0142665
RA Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's pre-election campaign took place in Vardenik, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia June 12.2021
Image Code: MHM0142752
‘Prosperous Armenia’ party lead by Gagik Tsarukyan holds a pre-election campaign on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia June 17.2021
Image Code: MHM0142845
'Armenia' Alliance led by the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan holds a pre-election campaign on Republic Square of Armenia June 18.2021
Image Code: MHM0142905
Early Parliamentary Elections in Armenia, 2021 June 20.2021
Image Code: MHM0142965
Leader of 'Civil Contract' party Nikol Pashinyan after claiming victory in the early parliamentary elections holds a rally on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia June 21.2021
Image Code: MHM0142994
'Armenia' alliance led by the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan gives a press conference in the central headquarters of the alliance in Yerevan, Armenia June 22.2021
Image Code: MHM0143013
A man watch the full moon rises over Saghmosavan village, Armenia June 24.2021
Image Code: MHM0143051
Opening of Mikhail Vrubel's exhibition under the title of 'In Search of Beauty' took place at the Museum of Russian Art in Yerevan, Armenia July 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0143059
Summer conscription has started at the central mobilization center of the RA Ministry of Defense July 02.2021
Image Code: MHM0143099
Today for the first time the patrol police officers went on duty in Yerevan, Armenia July 07.2021
Image Code: MHM0143138
Residents of Iran queue for getting vaccination on Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia July 09.2021
Image Code: MHM0143182
RA Constitutional Court continues the examination of all the applications challenging the results of snap parliamentary elections in Armenia July 13.2021
Image Code: MHM0143200
The Armenian weightlifting team trains with new brand sports equipment called 'Eleiko' at the sports base located in Abovyan city of Armenia July 14.2021
Image Code: MHM0143203
Residents of Iran queue for getting vaccination on Northern Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia July 14.2021
Image Code: MHM0143254
Solemn opening ceremony of an exhibition entitled 'Topography' took place in Yerevan, Armenia July 16.2021
Image Code: MHM0143279
Rugs brought from Artsakh are placed in the sun near the statue of Garegin Nzhdeh in Yerevan, Armenia July 18.2021
Image Code: MHM0143414
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building August 04.2021
Image Code: MHM0143436
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building August 05.2021
Image Code: MHM0143470
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building August 09.2021
Image Code: MHM0143605
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building August 24.2021
Image Code: MHM0143606
The first session of the RA National Assembly’s 8th convocation continues in the hall of the RA NA building August 24.2021
Image Code: MHM0143626
Head coach of the Armenian national football team Joaquin Caparros gives a press conference at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Staidum August 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0143672
Citizens disputing the construction permit issued for the construction of Alikhanyan 6/1 (Fizgaradok) are protesting against the start of construction August 30.2021
Image Code: MHM0143679
Armenian first graders went to school for the first time on August 31 in order to avoid large gatherings during the COVID 19 pandemic August 31.2021
Image Code: MHM0143702
Azerbaijanis set on fire the forests near the border village Kut in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia September 01.2021
Image Code: MHM0143862
Preparations are underway on the Republic Square to mark the 30th anniversary of Independence September 17.2021
Image Code: MHM0143876
The police detained people protesting against the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia September 18.2021
Image Code: MHM0143934
Award ceremony on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence took place at the Presidential Palace, Yerevan, Armenia September 21.2021
Image Code: MHM0143951
Relatives of fallen servicemen hold a candlelight procession heading to 'Yerablur' military pantheon in Yerevan, Armenia September 21.2021
Image Code: MHM0143975
An event dedicated to the Independence Day took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia September 21.2021
Image Code: MHM0144016
A photo exhibition entitled ‘1080 Hours’ shot by the war participant Mikayel Nazarenko during the 44-day war took place at the RA Artists' Union September 27.2021
Image Code: MHM0144021
On the first anniversary of the 44-day war thousands of people visited 'Yerablur' military pantheon and laid flowers at the graves of their relatives who died during the war September 27.2021
Image Code: MHM0144106
Official opening ceremony of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival took place at the Moscow Cinema October 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0144232
Border service in the northeastern zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani contact line October 15.2021
Image Code: MHM0144263
Yerevan Zoo in cooperation with Yerevan Municipality organized ‘Dream Evening‘ event for children with disabilities and their families October 20.2021
Image Code: MHM0144396
The 16th Digitec Expo annual event took place within the framework of DigiWeek 2021 in Yerevan, Armenia October 29.2021
Image Code: MHM0144398
The 'Prime Minister's Cup' amateur cross-country race starts from the area of Parakar community hall of Armenia October 30.2021
Image Code: MHM0144443
Wearing masks in open public spaces has again become mandatory since November 1 due to the large increase of the Covid-19 cases in Armenia November 02.2021
Image Code: MHM0144465
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan gives a press conference at Holiday Inn Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia November 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0144504
Members and supporters of 'Armenia' Alliance hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia November 08.2021
Image Code: MHM0144535
Members and supporters of 'Armenia' Alliance hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia November 08.2021
Image Code: MHM0144550
'Pole' movement hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia November 09.2021
Image Code: MHM0144569
Policemen arrest the protesters holding a protest action near the Government's building of Yerevan, Armenia November 11.2021
Image Code: MHM0144579
Policemen arrest the protesters holding a protest action near the Government's building of Yerevan, Armenia November 11.2021
Image Code: MHM0144608
The opening ceremony of the first skate park in the capital, took place in the area of Circular Park of Yerevan, Armenia November 15.2021
Image Code: MHM0144720
A exhibition entitled 'Digital Life' by French-Armenian artist Rodolphe Barsikian opened at the G. Sundukyan State Academic Theater of Yerevan, Armenia November 25.2021
Image Code: MHM0144774
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia December 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0144792
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia December 03.2021
Image Code: MHM0144818
Legendary drummer Billy Cobham, President of the Armenian Jazz Association Kamo Movsesyan and Foreign Service Officer at the U.S. Department of State Ladislav Beranek gave the final press conference within the framework of 'YEREVAN JAZZ FEST 2021' at Mezzo Club December 06.2021
Image Code: MHM0144852
Beautiful sunset behind a buildings in Yerevan, Armenia December 17.2021
Image Code: MHM0144973
Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan holds a speech during the 17th congress of the Republican Party at 'Harsnakar' complex in Yerevan, Armenia December 18.2021
Image Code: MHM0145036
Second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan gives a press conference at Erebuni Plaza Hotel December 27.2021
