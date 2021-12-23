Archive
Thursday, December 23 2021
A protest action on the results of the local self-government elections took place in Parakar community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145025
A protest action on the results of the local self-government elections took place in Parakar community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145026
A protest action on the results of the local self-government elections took place in Parakar community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145027
Clashes between the protesters and policemen took place during a protest action against the results of the local self-government elections in Parakar community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145028
Clashes between the protesters and policemen took place during a protest action against the results of the local self-government elections in Parakar community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145029
Clashes between the protesters and policemen took place during a protest action against the results of the local self-government elections in Parakar community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145030
Clashes between the protesters and policemen took place during a protest action against the results of the local self-government elections in Parakar community of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0145031
Clashes between the protesters and policemen took place during a protest action against the results of the local self-government elections in Parakar community of Armenia
Wednesday, December 22 2021
The press conference of RA deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Ara Khzmalyan took place at the Sundukyan national academic theater
