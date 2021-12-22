Archive
Wednesday, December 22 2021
Extraordinary session of Yerevan Council of Elders was convened at the Municipality of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144992
Image Code: MHM0144993
Image Code: MHM0144994
Image Code: MHM0144995
Image Code: MHM0144997
Image Code: MHM0144998
Image Code: MHM0144999
Image Code: MHM0145000
Image Code: MHM0145001
Image Code: MHM0145002
Image Code: MHM0145003
Image Code: MHM0145004
Image Code: MHM0145008
Image Code: MHM0145009
Image Code: MHM0145010
Members of the Yerevan Council of Elders elect the new Mayor of Yerevan by secret ballot
Image Code: MHM0145011
Image Code: MHM0145012
Image Code: MHM0145013
Image Code: MHM0145016
Newly elected Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0145017
The press conference of RA deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Ara Khzmalyan took place at the Sundukyan national academic theater
People welcome the winner of the 'Junior Eurovision 2021 international song contest Malena at the Zvartnots International Airport
