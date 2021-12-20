Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, December 20 2021
Deputies of the NA 'Armenia' faction Anna Grigoryan and Gegham Manukyan give a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0144980
Deputies of the NA 'Armenia' faction Anna Grigoryan and Gegham Manukyan give a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0144981
Deputies of the NA 'Armenia' faction Anna Grigoryan and Gegham Manukyan give a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0144982
Deputies of the NA 'Armenia' faction Anna Grigoryan and Gegham Manukyan give a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0144983
Deputies of the NA 'Armenia' faction Anna Grigoryan and Gegham Manukyan give a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Monday, December 20 2021
An event dedicated to the memory of Gevorg Arshakyan who died in the 44-day war took place at 'Imperium Plaza' business center in Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook