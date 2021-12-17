Archive
Friday, December 17 2021
A protest action took place in front of the RA Supreme Judicial Council in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144952
Image Code: MHM0144953
Image Code: MHM0144954
Image Code: MHM0144955
Image Code: MHM0144956
Image Code: MHM0144957
Image Code: MHM0144958
Image Code: MHM0144959
Image Code: MHM0144961
A protest march took place from the RA Supreme Judicial Council heading to the RA Prosecutor's Office
Image Code: MHM0144962
Image Code: MHM0144963
Image Code: MHM0144964
Image Code: MHM0144965
An extraordinary sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs took place at the RA National Assembly
