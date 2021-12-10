Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, December 10 2021
'Pan-Armenian National State' party leader, politician Arthur Vardanyan gives a press conference at the office of 'Temis' International Human Rights Association in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144914
'Pan-Armenian National State' party leader, politician Arthur Vardanyan gives a press conference at the office of 'Temis' International Human Rights Association in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144915
'Pan-Armenian National State' party leader, politician Arthur Vardanyan gives a press conference at the office of 'Temis' International Human Rights Association in Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, December 09 2021
Presentation of a book under the title of 'Armenia - Turkey. Statehood, history, politics' written by historian and diplomat Zhirayr Liparityan took place at the AGBU
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook