Thursday, December 09 2021
Presentation of a book under the title of 'Armenia - Turkey. Statehood, history, politics' written by historian and diplomat Zhirayr Liparityan took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0144906
Image Code: MHM0144907
Image Code: MHM0144908
Image Code: MHM0144909
Image Code: MHM0144910
Image Code: MHM0144911
Image Code: MHM0144912
Image Code: MHM0144913
Thursday, December 09 2021
Cancellation of a postage stamp dedicated to the Laureates of the Aurora Prize 2020 Fortune Adani and Ilwad Elman took place at the Center for Social Initiatives of Yerevan, Armenia
facebook