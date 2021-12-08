Archive
Wednesday, December 08 2021
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen hold a protest action on Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144870
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen blocked the Baghramyan Avenue during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144871
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen blocked the Baghramyan Avenue during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144872
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen blocked the Baghramyan Avenue during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144873
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen blocked the Baghramyan Avenue during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144874
Clashes between the policemen and parents of the captive Armenian servicemen took place during a protest action on Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144875
Clashes between the policemen and parents of the captive Armenian servicemen took place during a protest action on Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144876
Clashes between the policemen and parents of the captive Armenian servicemen took place during a protest action on Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, December 08 2021
The question and answer session between the members of the RA Government and RA National Assembly took place
Wednesday, December 08 2021
Regular session of the RA National Assembly took place
