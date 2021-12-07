Archive
Tuesday, December 07 2021
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen blocked the streets during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144853
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen blocked the streets during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144854
Clashes between the policemen and parents of the captive Armenian servicemen took place during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144855
Clashes between the policemen and parents of the captive Armenian servicemen took place during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144856
Clashes between the policemen and parents of the captive Armenian servicemen took place during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144857
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen blocked the streets during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144858
Parents of the captive Armenian servicemen blocked the streets during a protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunset in Yerevan, Armenia
