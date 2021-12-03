Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, December 03 2021
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144782
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144783
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144784
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144785
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144786
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144787
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144788
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144789
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144790
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144791
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144792
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144793
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144794
A requiem of the statesman Vano Siradeghyan was served at the Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, December 03 2021
RA NA Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs organized a two-day workshop on 'Inclusive Development' at Holiday Inn Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook