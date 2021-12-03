Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, December 03 2021
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144768
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144769
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144770
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144771
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144772
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144773
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144774
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144775
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144776
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0144777
A special event dedicated to the accessibility of electoral processes with the participation of people with disabilities took place at DoubleTree by Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, December 03 2021
RA NA Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs organized a two-day workshop on 'Inclusive Development' at Holiday Inn Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, December 01 2021
NA Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment holds a session at the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook