Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, November 30 2021
The opening event of the renovated stadium of Armavir porvince
Image Code: MHM0144756
The opening event of the renovated stadium of Armavir porvince
Image Code: MHM0144757
The opening event of the renovated stadium of Armavir porvince
Image Code: MHM0144758
Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan attended the opening event of the renovated stadium in Armavir province
Image Code: MHM0144759
Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan attended the opening event of the renovated stadium in Armavir province
Image Code: MHM0144760
Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan attended the opening event of the renovated stadium in Armavir province
Image Code: MHM0144761
Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan attended the opening event of the renovated stadium in Armavir province
Image Code: MHM0144762
The opening event of the renovated stadium of Armavir porvince
Image Code: MHM0144763
The opening event of the renovated stadium of Armavir porvince
Monday, November 29 2021
Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan holds a press conference on the situation of coronavirus disease, acquisition of vaccines, vaccination process and other issues at the board hall of the Ministry of Health
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook